Asset Planning Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474,176. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

