Asset Planning Services Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,050,863 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

