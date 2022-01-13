Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

