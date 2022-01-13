Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

ASBFY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

