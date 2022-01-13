ATB Capital Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.14.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$61.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$72.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$61.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,706,671.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

