Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $20.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($59.09) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Atos alerts:

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $7.15 on Monday. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.