Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 807.3% in December

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 807.3% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

