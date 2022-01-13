Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 245,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

