Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $266.20. 8,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

