Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.66. 20,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

