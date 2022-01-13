Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

