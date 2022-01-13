Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.