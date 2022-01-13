Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

AVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 638,554 shares of company stock valued at $644,607. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

