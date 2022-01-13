Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 3,214 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

