Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 3,214 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 2.29.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
