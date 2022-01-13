Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 142 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after purchasing an additional 549,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

