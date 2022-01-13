Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,613 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 335,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 394,277 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

