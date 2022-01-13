Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE K opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

