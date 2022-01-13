Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

