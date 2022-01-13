Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 590 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.