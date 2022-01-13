Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $192.05 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.