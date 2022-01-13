AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

