Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

