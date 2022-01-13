Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYLA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

