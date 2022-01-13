B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $322.73

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.73 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 318.01 ($4.32). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.36), with a volume of 9,666 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,396.12 ($8,682.12). Also, insider Daniel Topping acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £2,244.32 ($3,046.45).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

