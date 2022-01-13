B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $825.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.