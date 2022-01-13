Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.82.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.