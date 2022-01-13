Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $28.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.05 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

