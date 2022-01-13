Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises 7.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.75% of Bally’s worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 12,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.