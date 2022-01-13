Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 702,620 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.