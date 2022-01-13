Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco BPM stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

