Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 60,325 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

