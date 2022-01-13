Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
