Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.51 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.