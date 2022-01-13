Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 229,951 shares.The stock last traded at $30.91 and had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

