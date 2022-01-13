Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 21,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.30%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

