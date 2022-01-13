Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.52.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.