Bank of America Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $355.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $363.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $338.59 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

