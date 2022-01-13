Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 1,430 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.82. 66,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

