Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

