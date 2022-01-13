Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.66. The company had a trading volume of 76,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,724. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

