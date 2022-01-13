Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $180.83 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.