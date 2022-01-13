Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.66 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

