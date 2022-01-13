Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.93.

Shares of COST opened at $525.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

