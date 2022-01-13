Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

