Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,887 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of Baidu worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baidu by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

