Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €52.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.38 ($47.02).

G1A stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €44.00 ($50.00). 419,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a one year high of €48.38 ($54.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

