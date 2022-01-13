Barclays Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 941,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.