Barclays PLC Buys 50,362 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $92,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

