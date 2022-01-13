Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicom Group worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 572,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

