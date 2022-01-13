Barclays PLC Has $73.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $73,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.