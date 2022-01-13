Barclays PLC Sells 363,094 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $57,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

